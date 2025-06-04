The Kevin Durant trade rumors are starting to heat up as the 2025 NBA Draft approaches. While the Phoenix Suns are reportedly making a push for a Houston Rockets trade, speculation and rumblings are out there about other teams as well. The San Antonio Spurs are one of those other teams, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, who thinks a trade could go down leading up to the draft.

“The team that I heard last night in speaking to somebody pretty close to the situation with KD, is keep your eye on the Spurs. KD could have some interest in the Spurs, that may be a good landing spot for him with Fox and Wemby an up and coming team on the rise, that has a great defensive anchor on their team, and a terrific young player in Stephon Castle,” Gambadoro said.

“What could the Suns get? You might have to take Harrison Barnes back to make it work but you could get Devin Vassel, who is a very young player (…) I expect that a KD deal would happen right before the draft, because you want to include draft capital in the deal, so a KD trade would come up this month sometime before the draft, probably close to the draft if it’s gonna happen.”

Will Spurs pursue Kevin Durant?

Gambadoro is pretty plugged in with the Suns, so there might be something to this. The Spurs are in a position to make a splashy move, especially after winning the No. 2 pick in the draft. While thoughts immediately drifted to Giannis Antetokounmpo, it's still unclear if he'll actually be available. If he's not, San Antonio could pivot to Durant in an attempt to take a big step forward next season with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. ESPN's Shams Charania also recently mentioned Mitch Johnson's club as a possible KD destination.

While Wembanyama's second season was cut short by a blood clot scare and Fox's season also ended early due to injury, they should both be good to go for the 2025-26 campaign. A Spurs team with a healthy Wemby, Fox and KD would be fearsome in a loaded Western Conference.

San Antonio has valuable draft capital and young players to spare in Kevin Durant trade talks, so it only makes sense to explore the possibility. The Spurs likely don't want to give up too much for the 36-year-old Durant (would the No. 2 pick or Stephon Castle even be on the table?), but keep an eye out for a push in the coming weeks.