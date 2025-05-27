Victor Wembanyama missed a large chunk of the season after receiving news of a blood clot in his right shoulder. However, the San Antonio Spurs' center is due to return from the scary situation and continue his career. However, it's not entirely clear when he'll return. The latest buzz in the rumor mills potentially reveals when the 7-foot-3 phenom will come back for San Antonio.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Spurs anticipate Victor Wembanyama will return from his blood clot by training camp. That would mean the 21-year-old center would have time to ramp up ahead of the preseason and be a full-go by the time the 2025-26 season begins.

“The Spurs fully expect Wemby to be ready to go for the start of training camp.”

"The Spurs fully expect Wemby to be ready to go for the start of training camp.. There was mutual interest between the Spurs and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive

Before suffering the blood clot scare, Wembanyama was on pace for a spectacular season for the Spurs. Through 46 games played, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game. His 3.8 blocks per game led the league in that category.

The Spurs went on to finish the season with a 34-48 record, ultimately missing out on the playoffs. However, the future looks incredibly bright for this organization. Not only is Victor Wembanyama due to return for next season, but the club managed to win the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. San Antonio also owns the No. 14 pick as well.

Guard Stephon Castle won Rookie of the Year, which means the Spurs have had back-to-back ROY winners. The roster should come to fruition later in the offseason, as San Antonio has an opportunity to acquire some major talent to build around Victor Wembanyama, Castle, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, whom the team traded for at the trade deadline this season.

The Spurs are certainly a team to pay attention to in the rumor mill, as the organization has numerous options on the table to build a playoff-caliber roster. San Antonio could be a handful next season, especially if Victor Wembanyama takes another step in development in his third year in the league.