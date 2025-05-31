At 33 years old, Harrison Barnes is ancient compared to most of the youth who make up the San Antonio Spurs' core.

“Me and Chris, we're like the same age,” Barnes joked on the last day of the season in mentioning Chris Paul, who has since turned 40.

That Barnes is viewed on the future Hall-of-Famer's level in any aspect is a credit to the Spurs veteran forward. Barnes' two appearances in the NBA Finals, including a ring with the Golden State Warriors, and his role with a Sacramento Kings franchise that broke a long playoff drought define him as a veteran who's had a positive impact.

He certainly had an effect on a San Antonio squad whose oldest returning player from the season before is still just 25 years old. It's a reality not lost on Barnes.

“I think once you hit 30, you're probably out of the core. I definitely just give my all to just continuing to prep, knowing that you can't play forever.”

However it's defined, Barnes makes no bones about how he sees these Spurs.

Harrison Barnes searches for a niche with the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is just 21 years old. Stephon Castle is 20. They have two lottery picks this summer. While Barnes' play helped the Spurs to 12 more wins from the season before, his professionalism and effort – he played in all 82 games – may have delivered more of an impact.

“The way I look at it, and Chris and I have talked about it a lot, it's how do you continue to play the game, but also give back to next generation,” Barnes continued. “I think when you're younger, you're always worried about what the core looks like or what my potential is or whatever, but when you get older, you realize you're on the back nine. You don't know how many seasons you have left, you don't know how many opportunities you have left to to go out there and do this.”

Barnes shot a career-best 51% from the field this season, including a personal high 43% from 3-point range, in averaging nearly 12-and-a-half points per game. Still, he's not consumed with what lies ahead.

“For me, it's always a matter of just giving the most effort that I can, whether that's to young guys, whether that's with my play, whatever it is,” Barnes said. “So unfortunately, I don't have the luxury of of wondering if I'm still a part of a core or not.”

Barnes is under contract for another year. Reports about the Spurs' interest in high-profile stars this summer may affect that. Either way, a man who has a ring and has been a part of six postseason appearances, including a Play-in, has high praise for the youth San Antonio has assembled.

“The future is bright. This young group has is one of the more talented groups that I've been a part of, and I've been a part of some pretty good teams,” Barnes said. “Now, hopefully, I'm not retired by the time all this talent has been realized, but the future's very bright for Spurs fans, so they should be excited.”