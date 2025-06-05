The San Antonio Spurs have a bright future, and they will be led by Victor Wembanyama for years to come. Everyone was excited to see what they would look like this previous season, but injuries doomed the team, and they ended up falling out of the playoff race. Chris Paul signed with the team last offseason, and he was recently on the Pat McAfee show to talk about their future.

“Wemby is different. Being 7'4, able to move the way that he does,” Paul said. “He just loves the game. He loves to hoop. I think the Spurs are going to be great. You have Harrison Barnes who's a great vet, they brought in De'Aaron Fox.”

With Fox in the picture for the Spurs, they now have a dynamic duo who will be the cornerstones for the team. They also have young players such as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Stephon Castle who could play a big part in their success. To add on to them trending upwards, they have the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, and they could go in a lot of directions on what they'd like to do with the pick.

The future seems to be bright, and everyone should be watching out for them for years to come.

Spurs believe the future is bright

Article Continues Below
More San Antonio Spurs News
Jaylen Brown photoshopped in Spurs jersey
Spurs’ trade proposal for Jaylen Brown if Celtics blow it upBailey Bassett ·
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
NBA rumors: Spurs tagged as ‘team to watch closest’ for Jaylen Brown tradeMalik Brown ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half at Moody Center.
NBA rumors: Spurs teased as Kevin Durant trade destination before draftJason Patt ·
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) battle for the ball in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
NBA rumors: ESPN suggests Spurs-Mavericks trade to pair Cooper Flagg, WembyPreston Byers ·
San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) leaps into the arms of San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) after hitting a three point basket at the buzzer over Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) for the win in the fourth period at Chase Center.
Harrison Barnes’ blunt ‘luxury’ take on place among young Spurs coreHector Ledesma ·
Julius Randle playing for the Timberwolves. T-Wolves logo in background.
Ranking 3 best Julius Randle free-agency destinations if he leaves TimberwolvesBailey Bassett ·

Not only does Paul believe that the Spurs' future is bright, but Barnes also had some great things to say about the team.

“The future is bright. This young group has is one of the more talented groups that I've been a part of, and I've been a part of some pretty good teams,” Barnes said. “Now, hopefully, I'm not retired by the time all this talent has been realized, but the future's very bright for Spurs fans, so they should be excited.”

Barnes is under contract for one more season, and he can continue to be the vet that the team needs. This offseason will be crucial, as they can continue to build the young core, or they can go for a big star. The two names that have been mentioned as possible targets for the Spurs are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, and they have the pieces to pull off a trade.

If they were to land either one of those players, their ceiling would immediately rise, and they could become one of the better teams in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.