The San Antonio Spurs have a bright future, and they will be led by Victor Wembanyama for years to come. Everyone was excited to see what they would look like this previous season, but injuries doomed the team, and they ended up falling out of the playoff race. Chris Paul signed with the team last offseason, and he was recently on the Pat McAfee show to talk about their future.

“Wemby is different. Being 7'4, able to move the way that he does,” Paul said. “He just loves the game. He loves to hoop. I think the Spurs are going to be great. You have Harrison Barnes who's a great vet, they brought in De'Aaron Fox.”

"Wemby loves the game of basketball.. He loves to hoop and I think the Spurs are gonna be great" ~ @CP3

With Fox in the picture for the Spurs, they now have a dynamic duo who will be the cornerstones for the team. They also have young players such as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Stephon Castle who could play a big part in their success. To add on to them trending upwards, they have the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, and they could go in a lot of directions on what they'd like to do with the pick.

The future seems to be bright, and everyone should be watching out for them for years to come.

Spurs believe the future is bright

Not only does Paul believe that the Spurs' future is bright, but Barnes also had some great things to say about the team.

“The future is bright. This young group has is one of the more talented groups that I've been a part of, and I've been a part of some pretty good teams,” Barnes said. “Now, hopefully, I'm not retired by the time all this talent has been realized, but the future's very bright for Spurs fans, so they should be excited.”

Barnes is under contract for one more season, and he can continue to be the vet that the team needs. This offseason will be crucial, as they can continue to build the young core, or they can go for a big star. The two names that have been mentioned as possible targets for the Spurs are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, and they have the pieces to pull off a trade.

If they were to land either one of those players, their ceiling would immediately rise, and they could become one of the better teams in the Western Conference sooner rather than later.