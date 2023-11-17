Spurs rising star Devin Vassell has been ruled out for their in-season tournament game against the Kings due to injury.

The San Antonio Spurs have generated major headlines this season so far due to the phenomenal play of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. The team has been playing better than most fans and pundits probably expected. Aside from Wembanyama, the Spurs have other promising young players such as Devin Vassell on the roster. Devin Vassell has been dealing with a groin injury and he has been ruled out for the Spurs in-season tournament game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings as per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Spurs say Devin Vassell (left adductor tightness) is out for tomorrow's game. Tre Jones (right hamstring strain) is doubtful. Keldon Johnson and Sandro Mamukelashvili are probable. Sounds like the hope is Vassell will be back on Saturday. Nothing major. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 16, 2023

Devin Vassell started the first five games of the season for the Spurs before he missed two straight games due to the groin injury. With the Spurs game on Friday against the Kings being the front end of a back to back, it’s not clear what his status will be for Saturday, although Lopez suggests that there is hope he will play the second game of the back to back.

Vassell has played in the Spurs last four games and this season he’s been playing around 28.9 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 17.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 43.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 73.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. His field goal percentage and three point percentage are both career highs.

The Spurs are currently 3-8 and have lost six straight games, but the improvement and play has been there. There is definitely reason for optimism among Spurs fans moving forward and as the season progresses.