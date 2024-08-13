After witnessing Victor Wembanyama's 2024 Olympics performance, NBA legend Dwyane Wade sees him as the future of basketball. Wade serves as NBC's analyst wherein he made complimentary remarks about the towering Frenchman. The three-time NBA champion is impressed by Wembanyama's game. He sees the San Antonio Spurs star as a versatile player who can do almost everything on the court. With his well-rounded set of skills, Wade claims that Wembanyama is the future of basketball.

What your eyes see, your eyes shall believe,” Wade said “You have to watch him play the game to really appreciate it. The way he shoots. The way he throws down the lob, we are going to see him on this stage for a long time. He is the future of the NBA and he is the future of international basketball.

Wade also acknowledged how the international players have developed over the years. While being aware that the USA still reigns supreme in basketball, Wade is aware of the world's evolution and that it's only a matter of time until the Americans get dethroned.

Is Victor Wembanyama the future of basketball?

Despite being the youngest player in the 2024 Olympics for Team France, Victor Wembanyama was undeniably their best player. Throughout the event, Wembanyama led his team to a silver medal. He averaged 15.8 points, 9.7 assists, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. To add the cherry on top, the towering Frenchman led the team in every statistical category (points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks).

Wembanyama's individual performance was a clear indication that he's more than ready to take over the league. To be able to come up with such a feat at a young age in an international setting proves that he could one day earn the moniker of the GOAT.

Looking at Wembanyama's rookie season in the NBA, it was nothing short of spectacular either. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. These numbers helped him earn the Rookie of the Year award. He also nearly became the first rookie to ever win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Given the trajectory of his career so far, Wembanyama's progress has consistently been going up. Based on that trend, it wouldn't be surprising at all if he wins the NBA regular season MVP award as early as his third year. The only thing lacking right now is a solid support system. The San Antonio Spurs need to figure out a way to give Wembanyama the team that he needs to become worthy contenders in the Western Conference again. It would be such a waste of talent if the Spurs can't capitalize on Wembanyama's greatness.