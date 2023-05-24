French big man Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped-up international NBA prospect in recent memory. A 7’5″ center with the ball-handling, outside shooting ability, and foot speed of a guard, Wembanyama dominated on both ends of the floor in the French LNB Pro A league this season. It’s incredibly likely that he will be the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft come this June.

Fans and analysts alike have extremely high aspirations for Wembanyama, but Wembanyama has high aspirations for himself, too. He recently revealed his bold 2024 Olympic goal with Team France, per a recent article from ESPN’s Sam Borden:

“You know the Olympics are in Paris in 2024. And there could be no more perfect occasion for me to win my first title with the French national team. My goal is to beat Team USA in the final.”

Victor Wembanyama, 19, spent the 2022-23 season with the Metropolitans 92. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 3.0 blocks, 2.6 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 34 appearances.

The NBA Draft is about a month away, yet where Wembanyama will land is practically set in stone. The San Antonio Spurs won the first overall pick in the draft lottery back in early May. Barring an unforeseen trade before or during draft night, Wembanyama will be a Spur.

Victor Wembanyama’s goal of winning a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics is far-fetched but certainly possible. After all, by the time summer 2024 rolls around, Wembanyama may very well be one of the best big men in the entire NBA.