A day after San Antonio Spurs legendary coach Gregg Popovich released a statement for the first time since suffering a mild stroke in early November, two of his players, Jeremy Sochan and Stephon Castle, reacted accordingly. Sochan's response was, well, Sochan-like, complete with curse words, while Castle's answer featured a more standard tone – the kind you'd expect from a reigning NCAA national champion.

“I hope everything's going well, and he's working his a** off to get back on that bench,” Sochan said.

“I don't know what the team's reaction to it was,” Castle admitted, “But I'm happy that he's able to come out with a statement like that to the public.”

Players support Popovich's potential comeback

The first part of the first line of the second paragraph of Popovich's first statement during this prolonged absence opened some eyes.

“No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process,” the news release said.

It wasn't news to Castle, though, who wouldn't be surprised if the Hall of Fame coach returned sooner rather than later.

“That wasn't a new statement to us; it was to the public, obviously, but he's been giving us encouragement on his return.”

Expand Tweet

Popovich and the Spurs took the 6-foot-5 rookie from Connecticut with the fourth overall pick in this past draft. Other than their three famed top overall picks (David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama) and the third selection in 1989, which they used to take local legend Sean Elliott, it marked only the fourth time the franchise had ever drafted in the top five.

Pop spoke highly of Castle to begin the season. And it sounds like the winningest coach in league history is still in some kind of consistent communication with the 20-year-old who'll probably make a run at the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

“I know he's talked to the coaches probably every day. Me, personally, I haven't talked to him every day, but here and there, he'll give some encouragement to the team.” Castle, who's averaging 11.7 points per game, said.

“We've already encouraged Pop throughout this whole process.”

Taken ninth overall in the 2022 Draft, Sochan was one of Popvich's projects last season. A forward his entire career, the Hall of Fame coach started the eccentric then 20-year-old at point guard to start 2023-2024. It was an effort by the coaching staff to expand a skill set the Spurs consider very versatile. The former Baylor Bear eventually slid back into his forward spot and has been there ever since.

This season, he's third on the team in points at 14.7 per game, as well as second in both rebounds (8.5) and steals (1.2) per contest. The two-time NBA Rising Star knows full well that Popovich is keeping tabs on all his players.

“It gives hope. Knowing Pop, he's working hard. He's definitely watching the games, probably trying to stay calm, but not always. It's good to see that. It makes you smile, it makes you warm.

75 years old, Popovich added Olympic Gold in 2020 to go along with five NBA championship trophies with the team for which he looks to return.