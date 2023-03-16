A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs are facing their division rivals Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night, but don’t expect the head coach to pay much attention to Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy. Prior to the game, Popovich was asked by Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com about his thoughts on the first-year Dallas guard, and his response probably won’t boost Hardy’s confidence.

“Please don’t accuse me of being glib or a wise**s, but how much do you really think I watch that young man,” Gregg Popovich asked back, to which Aftseth responded, “Probably not a lot.”

Popovich would then answer right back: “Maybe like never.”

“It’s not a dig on him, but I got other things to worry about. That’s [Hardy] not even on the radar,” the legendary coach added.

Jaden Hardy, however, should be a focus for the Spurs, at least in Wednesday’s game. He has been playing great of late for the banged-up Mavs, who are missing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, so if anything, Dallas would love for the Spurs to keep forgetting about him. In the three games prior to meeting the Spurs, Hardy averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.0 percent from behind the arc.

And speaking of rookies, it’s not much of a secret that Gregg Popovich and the Spurs have their eyes on the next great one, with San Antonio expected to pick high in the 2023 NBA Draft.

After getting a first-hand look at Hardy and the Mavs, the Spurs will prepare for Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.