Published November 17, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Antonio Spurs waived young guard Josh Primo on October 28th after he allegedly exposed himself to a team therapist, who shortly after, hit Primo and the organization with a lawsuit for not taking action soon enough. But, on Thursday, Hillary Cauthen settled her lawsuit with both parties, per Shams:

“Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen, the team, and guard Josh Primo “have agreed to resolve” Cauthen’s lawsuits against both parties, her attorney Tony Buzbee confirms.”

Cauthen initially accused Primo of exposing his genitals nine different times during private sessions and she allegedly approached the front office about the matter. However, she said it took 10 months for the Spurs to actually reprimand Primo.

After the allegations though, Primo’s attorney said that his client never “intentionally exposed himself” to Cauthen. This entire saga was a huge deal and there was a feeling the Spurs could be in serious trouble after letting things escalate to the point of a lawsuit, but thankfully, they’ve come to an agreement.

Spurs CEO RC Buford released this statement on Thursday:

Spurs CEO RC Buford statement after the team resolved its lawsuit with former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen: “… We have decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts in an effort to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.” pic.twitter.com/YCSakYyJX8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2022

The most important part is the Spurs did punish Josh Primo and release him. After all, he was an intriguing young talent and a former lottery pick just a year before. Whether his actions were intentional or not, it was still unacceptable and cost Cauthen her dream job with an NBA franchise.

At least Cauthen and the Spurs can move past this and as Buford said, San Antonio will do everything to improve as an organization so something like this doesn’t happen again.