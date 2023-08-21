When fans make their top NBA players list, the criteria of impact, longevity, accolades, and swagger always come up. Some fans value one more than the other. This is why Allen Iverson gets on top of people's lists a lot despite falling short of a ring. But, a lot of individuals tend to overlook Tim Duncan from this conversation. The silent and heavily fundamental-based San Antonio Spurs legend does not get talked about much because he did not talk a lot throughout his career. Although, Julius Erving posits that the tides of the conversation should be shifted.

Five NBA titles in a span of 15 years with two Most Valuable Player awards can speak for themselves. But, they often need the player to do a lot of talking too. It is just that this was not what Tim Duncan was made for. He was a reserved player that just walked out of the arena in his final game without the dramatics.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

However, Julius Erving argues that this should not be the reason he gets left off all-time rankings, per Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports.

“Yeah! when you start doing all-time players and start picking your top five, your top ten, or your top fifteen whatever. Tim Duncan needs to show up in that conversation,” he said about the Spurs legend.

Duncan, unlike most retired superstars, is making the legends speak for him rather than creating the noise for himself to propel his image back into relevance. The Big Fundamental never changes. If he had the swagger of Allen Iverson would conversations be different?