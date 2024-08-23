Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul just got Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs fans alike excited for the upcoming season. Paul is back in the lab. A sneak peek into the veteran's dribbling and shooting regimen was posted on basketball trainer Chris Johnson's Instagram page.

Paul is seen showing off his quick handles from the free-throw line before dribbling into contested jump shots. In the video, the 12-time All-Star looks as good as he's ever looked.

The veteran point guard agreed to a one-year, $10.4 million deal with the Spurs in late June, and says the league's Rookie of the Year and France's 2024 Olympic silver medalist Victor Wembanyama factored into his decision to sign with San Antonio.

“Victor being here helped, too,” Paul said in his introductory press conference. “I played against him this season, and I tell you, there's probably no player in the league that everybody in the league talks about after the game like him.”

Chris Paul ready to take Victor Wembanyama, Spurs to next level

After averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24, Chris Paul will be entering his 20th season in the NBA. And the 39-year-old veteran is approaching his first with the Spurs with the same focus as he has every season, via Michael C. Wright of NBA.com

“I'm not here to say we are going to do this or do that,” Paul said. “I think we've all got to get together and make sure we understand what our goals are and what we're going to do to try to help each other get there. I have only one goal every time and that's to win every game. I don't think you should play anything if you're just going for s*** and giggles.”

The Spurs are far from a roster that can compete for a championship in 2023-24. Even in the twilight of Paul's career, it's not the objective in his newfound role in San Antonio. However, helping to expedite Wemby's growth and team as a whole, should top the list of coach Gregg Popovich's wishes ahead of the upcoming season.

In the meantime, it's been hard for Paul to hide the excitement he has anticipating his best new target in the middle, who the future Hall of Fame point guard believes has no ceiling to his game.

“I don't think he has a limit,” Paul said. “He's one of those guys that after the game this past year we talked about how weird it was to guard him.”

The Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first preseason game on October 7.