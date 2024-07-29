According to veteran point guard Chris Paul, the sky's the limit regarding the trajectory of the NBA's Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama's career. Paul, who joined Fox Sports One's host Colin Cowherd on Monday's episode of The Herd, had this to say when asked what Wembanyama's ceiling looks like after an epic rookie campaign.

“I don't think he has one,” Paul replied to Cowherd during an appearance on FS1's The Herd. “I've said this before: he's one of those guys that after the game this past year, we all talked about how weird it was to try to guard him, to try to shoot over him. But it just shows you how the game has grown, and there's an appreciation, I think, for American players, or whatnot, of the European players.”

Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama join forces with the Spurs

After turning in the most prolific rookie campaign the NBA has seen recently, Wembanyama will team up with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul next season. Paul, who signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Spurs in early July, agreed to the deal after being waived by the Golden State Warriors.

“I get to play with him, too,” Paul eagerly said at the beginning of the clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I get to play as his teammate.”

Paul, 39, couldn't refrain from smiling while considering playing alongside Wemby. He seemed unfazed by the notion that his window of winning a championship most likely came and went after he and the Phoenix Suns lost 4-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.

In a competitive Western Conference where the Spurs (22-60) finished second-to-last in the standings, San Antonio is still years away from becoming a championship-contending team. However, that won't prevent the league's most prominent young star, only 20 years old, from ascending into an elite superstar.

Averaging an impressive 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals, Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet in a manner the NBA hasn't seen from a rookie in decades. Victor earned Rookie of the Year by a landslide and was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team while finishing second to Rudy Gobert for 2024's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Then, Wembanyama shined in the 2024 Olympics, leading the host country of France to a 78-66 blowout win against Brazil in Group B last Saturday. He and his teammate Nicolas Batum led with 19 points each, while Wembanyama added nine rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.