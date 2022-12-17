By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jakob Poeltl is listed as available on the NBA injury report, per NBA.com. The San Antonio Spurs big man has missed an extended period of time due to injury. His impending return provides the Spurs with a steady rim-protecting presence.

The 27-year old big man has been listed in a various amount of trade rumors. He’s one of the most underrated players in the league without question. As a result, Jakob Poeltl profiles as an excellent trade candidate for the rebuilding Spurs.

For the season, Poeltl is averaging 13 points per game on 64 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 1 block and 10 rebounds per contest. Poeltl’s shot-blocking numbers will likely increase as the season rolls along. He has averaged just shy of 2 blocks per game over the course of the past two seasons.

Jakob Poeltl previously confronted the trade talk swirling around his name.

“I’ve never been in this situation where unrestricted free agency is coming up,” Poeltl said. “It’s a cool situation for sure, because in the NBA, a lot of times you are — I don’t want to say stuck — but it feels like you’re a little bit of a pawn. They can just trade you around wherever they want. It’s not the mentality you should have while you’re playing, but it’s the reality of it.”

He is clearly excited about the prospect of getting to choose a team in free agency. But for now, the Spurs are likely listening to trade offers for the big man. He will attempt to keep his focus on basketball amid his return from injury.