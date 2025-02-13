When the San Antonio Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox earlier this month, it seemed like the kind of move that could catapult Victor Wembanyama and company past the Play-in race and into the NBA playoffs. Though they've lost five of their last 18 games, it could still happen.

Here's what is certain now, though. Reaching the postseason isn't the team's main focus.

“It’s a balance and that’s what we’re going to do,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said when asked about the team's goal the rest of the way.

“We're trying to win games and we're trying to get people better and we're trying to learn about our guys and move this thing forward in the right way.”

Expand Tweet

In other words, the Spurs, who've famously prioritized the long term for decades, are continuing to weigh the future alongside their desire to compete this season. The difference — unlike in recent years — for the first time since 2018-2019 an argument could be made that the franchise has the pieces to legitimately clinch a playoff spot.

Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson talks balance

The Spurs 116-103 loss to the Boston Celtics represents their last game before the All-Star break. It also represents an opportunity for Johnson to took a closer look at his team with Fox now in the mix.

“I think we have to evaluate this small sample size with things that we've seen, things that we've learned. It's hard. We just go into game after game right now.” the assistant coach continued. “So, we're trying to do things on the fly. But, I think to be able to catch our breath and really dig in to see what we want to invest our money into for the final third of the season. Doesn't meant it's right, but at least we'll have some time to make some decisions.”

San Antonio Express-News columnist Mike Finger followed up by asking if money in this context meant playing time for the second part of this season.

“Yeah, and combinations,” Johnson answered.

“We have a unique blend of a roster of people we're trying to play,” the Seattle, Washington native added.

San Antonio added Fox, a point guard, to one of the best who's ever played the position in Chris Paul. With Charles Bassey injured, they don't have a traditional big man available on the roster. Standout rookie Stephon Castle appears to be playing better off the ball than at the point.

“Sometimes one person who goes in here affects the whole ecosystem of everybody else,” Johnson continued. “Whether that's us putting better combinations together, putting them in better environments. And then guys also really committing to wanting to play for each other, understanding that there's a lot of minutes and shots that have to be dispersed and those shots are always better when guys get to the paint and we make connecting plays.”

At the All-Star break, the Silver and Black are 23-29. They're three games behind the Golden State Warriors for the 10th and final Western Conference Play-in spot.

“We're not going to do anything that we don't feel like is moving toward the right way,” Johnson admitted.

It's as if matching the number of championships the Warriors have won since 2015 is more of a priority than catching them this season.