The San Antonio Spurs are currently viewed as the frontrunners for Kevin Durant's services this offseason. However, there are plenty of considerations. Durant has reportedly earmarked the Spurs, the Miami Heat, and the Houston Rockets as his preferred destinations. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns are eyeing their options and will hold out for the best possible package they can get for the 36-year-old.

Lining up Durant alongside Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox makes them automatic contenders. And while the allure of one of the best scorers in NBA history is attractive, there might be limits as to how far the Spurs are willing to go for his signature.

“Now, as you know, Dave, because you and I lived it with the Fox trade, we just saw how the Spurs had zero intention or willingness to give up anything on their roster—let alone anybody in their young core. I don’t know that that has changed all that much. The way it’s put to me: they’re not going to go all in to get Kevin,” The Athletic's Sam Amick said, when asked about KD's most likely destination.

The Spurs sent out Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Sidy Cissoko, and multiple draft picks in the three-team trade that saw Fox arrive earlier in February. However, they were unwilling to trade away any of their young stars, something Amick believes remains true when it comes to KD as well. This becomes problematic especially as Phoenix hold out for the best package.

“My understanding is you have the list—the thing his camp chooses to leak to the media—and then you have the real stuff, which is what Kevin is telling people. And we’ve come across some of that, and there’s reason to believe he’s looking at San Antonio above the rest,” Amick said.

While Durant may prefer a move to the Spurs, much depends on how Phoenix proceeds. KD is under contract with the Suns through the 2025-26 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Unable to move Bradley Beal due to a no-trade clause despite a disastrous season, the front office is looking at another rebuild after what was a disastrous campaign.

In order to do so, they are determined to get the most value out of Durant, which means the player continues to have limited say in where he will end up for next season.