Kevin Durant may not be at his peak anymore, but he remains one of the most efficient and skilled scorers in the NBA. For a San Antonio Spurs team on the verge of a renaissance, the chance to land a former MVP and two-time Finals MVP is the kind of opportunity that can transform them into a legitimate playoff contender.

The Spurs already boast a core of Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. Adding Durant to that mix instantly shifts the timeline and raises expectations. It’s a bold proposition, but it’s also one that fits neatly into the Spurs’ evolving identity under a new regime.

Building Something Special

The Spurs closed out the 2024-25 NBA regular season with a 38-48 record. That's a 10-win improvement from the previous year but still shy of the Western Conference play-in tournament. Despite missing the playoffs, there’s a growing buzz around San Antonio. The Spurs haven't made the playoffs since 2019, but they have one of the brightest futures in the league right now. Note that legendary head coach Gregg Popovich now serves as president of basketball operations. Meanwhile, Mitch Johnson fills his big shoes as coach. Together, with general manager Brian Wright, San Antonio hopes to replicate its longstanding success from the 2000s to the mid-2010s.

The Spurs have quite a bit of team-building flexibility this offseason. They're well-positioned with a potentially generational center in Wembanyama, plus a young stars in Fox and Castle. In addition, San Antonio is equipped with the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in this year's draft.

They want to have a similar run and be set up similarly to how former Spurs general manager and current team CEO RC Buford and Popovich did decades ago when they drafted Tim Duncan. In their minds, they have a ton of assets to where potentially you go out and make that deal.

Here we will discuss the Kevin Durant trade offer that the San Antonio Spurs must make to the Phoenix Suns to seal the deal.

The Trade Proposal That Gets It Done

Proposed Trade Details:

– San Antonio Spurs Receive: Kevin Durant

– Phoenix Suns Receive: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2025 No. 14 overall pick

On paper, this trade might seem steep. However, it’s the kind of offer that could finally persuade the Suns to pull the trigger. Note that Durant is reportedly open to a change of scenery following another underwhelming playoff exit. As such, the Suns must evaluate offers that balance future value with win-now assets. The Spurs’ package is one of the most well-rounded on the table. The Suns can acquire young, cost-controlled players with upside, combined with a lottery pick.

Devin Vassell is the centerpiece here. He is a 6'5 wing who averaged 16.3 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from three. Vassell is also under contract for the next five years after signing a $146 million extension. He’s a strong two-way player who dropped a career-high 37 points against the Nets and has shown flashes of becoming a legitimate No. 2 or 3 option on a good team.

Keldon Johnson, meanwhile, brings physicality and scoring punch. Yes, his usage dipped with the arrival of Wembanyama and Fox. That said, Johnson still managed 12.7 points per game on an efficient 48.2 percent from the field. His bruising drives and rebounding ability (5.2 RPG) are ideal for a Phoenix team looking to add toughness on the wing.

Jeremy Sochan is the final sweetener. The 21-year-old forward may not be a consistent scorer yet. However, his ability to defend multiple positions and make hustle plays makes him a coach’s dream. On a rookie contract, Sochan adds long-term financial value for a Suns team grappling with cap constraints.

Throw in the No. 14 overall pick in this year’s draft, and Phoenix walks away with four contributors while gaining flexibility for future moves.

Why It Works for San Antonio

Let’s be clear: trading away three young wings and a lottery pick is no small gamble. Still, the reward? A potential big four of Durant, Wembanyama, Fox, and Castle that can immediately contend for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

Durant may be 36, but he’s coming off a season where he averaged 26.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 52.3 percent field goal shooting. His game has aged gracefully. Surrounded by the gravity of Wembanyama and the pace-pushing dynamism of Fox and Castle, Durant won’t need to carry the full offensive burden.

The real intrigue lies in what Durant does for Wembanyama. Imagine Wemby working in pick-and-roll sets with Durant spacing the floor, or vice versa. It’s a basketball matchup nightmare. Durant’s presence also accelerates Wembanyama’s development. He would expose the 20-year-old to playoff-level intensity and position him for long-term greatness.

Durant is also a proven closer, which is a valuable asset in tight postseason contests. San Antonio hasn’t had that kind of late-game offensive firepower since the Kawhi Leonard era. With the West potentially wide open behind Oklahoma City, Minnesota, and Denver, the time to pounce might be now.

Why the Suns Might Say Yes

The Suns have rejected a slightly watered-down version of this offer. That said, if they reach a breaking point with Durant or decide it’s time to retool around Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, this could be their best option.

Among reported suitors, San Antonio offers a rare mix of young talent, upside, and financial flexibility. Phoenix could plug Vassell and Johnson directly into its rotation. Meanwhile, Sochan brings a defensive identity that’s sorely missing. The No. 14 pick could be used or flipped for another vet to help keep them competitive.

This trade won’t net the Suns a future MVP or cornerstone. However, it gives them four legitimate pieces without sending Durant to a direct conference rival. If they don’t believe Jalen Green (potentially offered by Houston) can develop into a franchise player, San Antonio’s package becomes all the more appealing.

A Gamble Worth Taking

The Spurs have the pieces. They have the vision. Now, it’s about execution. Pulling off a blockbuster for Durant might seem aggressive, but fortune favors the bold.

Pairing Durant with Wembanyama, Fox, and Castle would make the Spurs not just must-watch TV, but a serious postseason threat. It’s a calculated risk—and possibly the move that propels San Antonio back to championship relevance.

Durant to San Antonio? It’s time to go all in.