This offseason, the San Antonio Spurs will be looking for ways to retool their team around superstar Victor Wembanyama, trade acquisition De'Aaron Fox, and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. The name the Spurs have been most frequently linked to is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, but the team will still have plenty of avenues to improve even if they can't acquire the future Hall of Famer.

Recently, ESPN floated a potential trade idea that would see the Spurs land a highly coveted sharpshooter, proposing that San Antonio deal guard Malaki Branham, forward Keldon Johnson, the 2025 No. 14 pick, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Cam Johnson and the number 27 pick in this year's draft.

Bobby Marks of ESPN noted that “Johnson looks like an ideal fit. He averaged a career-high 18.8 points last season and has been a consistent 39% 3-point shooter who would space the floor as a stretch 4 alongside Wembanyama.”

Johnson indeed had a career year last season for a bad Nets team and is a versatile defender to go along with his impressive offensive skill set.

A big summer for the Spurs

It's not often that a team is in win-now mode just two years after drafting their franchise building block, but that's exactly the situation the Spurs now find themselves in due to how quickly Victor Wembanyama has ascended the NBA ranks.

Last year, Wembanyama's almost assured Defensive Player of the Year campaign was cut short due to a blood clot, but the star is expected to be back and fully healthy by the time next year rolls around.

The Spurs are sure to compete in what figures to be a highly competitive arms race in the Western Conference this summer, with teams looking to reach the level of the conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cam Johnson would certainly help space the floor for Wembanyama and Fox and would also provide the Spurs with some additional shot-creation to continue to put pressure on defenses.

The Spurs will now look ahead to the NBA draft, which is slated to begin on June 25.