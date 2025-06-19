During a community event in Austin, Texas, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes met with the media. Upon getting asked about his possible inclusion in a potential trade for Kevin Durant, a Spurs media relations employee shut down the question before the reporter could finish it.

“No, we're not doing any trade talk. Sorry,” the team's staffer interrupted.

It followed a question that comes in the midst of reports that Durant wants to be in San Antonio.

“How does it feel to be involved in trade talk…”

Multiple reports have indicated the Spurs are willing to offer several players, including Barnes, and their 14th pick in this month's NBA Draft for Durant. Those same reports, along with speculation, suggest the Phoenix Suns are looking for more.

Harrison Barnes faces trade question

On behalf of the Harrison and Brittany Barnes Community Fund, the veteran forward helped unveil a newly renovated basketball court at a Boys & Girls Clubs location in the state's capital city. Austin is approximately an hour away from San Antonio by car.

When Spurs players do such events, usually in the Alamo City, it's common for them to take basketball-related questions as well. But in the rare cases that the player's name is involved in contexts the franchise would rather avoid, the Spurs media staff has limited related questions.

The Spurs have been linked to Durant for several weeks now. Because San Antonio is reportedly his preferred landing spot, the organization isn't throwing the kitchen sink at the Suns in a trade proposal. Truth be told, they wouldn't even if KD hadn't reportedly stated he wants to play in the Alamo City.

The future Hall-of-Famer will be 37 years old when next season starts. The Silver and Black don't have the intention of trading the second overall pick in the draft and, thus, the chance to add Dylan Harper, nor do they want to part with Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

Harrison Barnes and Kevin Durant history

At 33 years old and, admittedly, probably not part of the Spurs young core, rumblings indicate Barnes is a piece the Spurs are willing to part with in exchange for Durant.

It wouldn't mark the first time Barnes would be replaced by KD. The former North Carolina standout left the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016 after the Dubs signed Durant.

Golden State, which won a championship with Barnes, added two more with the one-time Oklahoma City Thunder star, and there is a chance history could repeat itself this offseason.