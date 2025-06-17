The San Antonio Spurs are one of a handful of teams rumored to be interested in a trade for Kevin Durant. Former NBA star Iman Shumpert recently made the case as to why the 13-time All-Star is a great fit for the organization. However, Shams Charania's body language during Shumpert's comments turned heads, leading to widespread speculation that a trade may not come to fruition.

Charania glanced over to the camera awkwardly, as if it were an episode of “The Office,” while Shumpert explained how he believes the Spurs should trade for Kevin Durant. The famed NBA insider, who works for ESPN, made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday to clear the air.

Shams Charania claims that he was sort of soaking in his environment, attending the NBA Finals. It was the first time he's made an appearance like this for ESPN, and he told McAfee that he was looking for the camera he's supposed to look at when it's his turn to talk.

“What I start thinking about is this possible [Kevin Durant to the Spurs]? … I'm gathering my surroundings, my first time on the show. I gotta figure out, are they doing one shots, are they keeping it on us?”

According to Charania, his Jim Halpert-like glance at the camera had no deeper meaning behind it. During his guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Charania didn't seem to be against the idea of the 36-year-old forward being traded to the Spurs. However, he did explain how San Antonio may not be willing to give up the assets the Phoenix Suns are asking for to make the deal go through.

The other teams rumored to be interested in trading for the four-time scoring champ include the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Of those three teams, it's said that Kevin Durant has no interest in playing for Minnesota. So, the Spurs very well could still be in the mix.