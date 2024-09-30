It's not an earth-shattering move, but weeks ahead of the start of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA training camp, the team made a move that opened up a roster spot — kind of. In waiving Jamaree Bouyea, they now have a slot to sign a player to a two-way contract. It becomes a more interesting tidbit of news following the announcement that starting guard Devin Vassell will miss the start of the season because of a foot injury.

Following low-key signings about a month ago, the Silver and Black's roster appeared set. Their 21 slots — including 15 on the regular roster, three training camp, and three two-way deals — were filled.

The specifics on Jamaree Bouyea

More than anything, the Spurs liked Bouyea's potential. He appeared in three games for the team last season, averaging 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.7 minutes. In 12 games with the G League affiliate Austin Spurs, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.25 assists and 2.33 steals in 36.2 minutes.

Bouyea played five games for the Spurs in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, where he averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 assists, two rebounds, and three steals in 24.3 minutes.

Despite that, he will not be moving forward to Spurs training camp.

How the Spurs roster looks now

With the additions of Malachi Flynn and Brandon Boston Jr. in the last month, the Spurs roster looked like this:

Regular season roster: Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie, Blake Wesley, Charles Bassey, Sidy Cissoko and Sandro Mamukelashvilli.

Training camp contracts: Brandon Boston, Jr., Riley Minix, Malachi Flynn.

Two-Way Deals with Austin Spurs: Harrison Ingram, David Duke, Jr., Jamaree Bouyea.

While Bouyea could sign with Austin, his release opens up a spot whereas there were no vacancies given the maximum number of contracts that each team can carry. Per NBA rules, 15 slots are allowed for the regular season, or actual active roster. Three places are available in each of the training camp contract and two-way categories.

It doesn't appear that the Silver and Black are in a hurry to fill the spot. A stress reaction of the third metatarsal head in Devin Vassell's his right foot doesn't appear to play a factor.

What the injury to Vassell does create is potentially more playing time for Castle. Drafted fourth overall – only their three fabled top overall picks, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Wembanyama, as well as the 1989 third overall pick Sean Elliott have been drafted higher in Spurs history – the UConn alum already figured to play a big role.

Considering the Spurs regularly started Champagnie, Jones, and Sochan next to Vassell and Wemby last year, there were already questions about whether Castle would perhaps take Champagnie's spot. Though a point guard, the 6-foot-6 Castle could play alongside Vassell and the newly acquired Paul, especially in the relatively new world of position-less basketball. That line-up will have to wait for a little bit with Vassell's status set to be updated on November 1.

It's a roster that even with the additions of Paul and Barnes remains one of the youngest in the NBA.