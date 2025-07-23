The San Antonio Spurs are expected to be in the mix this season when it comes to competitive teams in the Western Conference. They added some talent through the NBA Draft, and they recently made a free agent signing, bringing in a sharpshooter, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Free agent guard Lindy Waters III has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Shy Saee and Winston Nelson of Klutch Sports tell ESPN. Waters has shot 37% from 3 in his first four NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, Golden State and Detroit,” Charania wrote on W, formerly Twitter.

Water has been in the league for four years, and he finished last season with the Detroit Pistons, but he's been more known for his tenures with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. With the Thunder, he played three seasons there and averaged 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds, while shooting 37.7 percent from the 3-point line.

He was then traded to the Warriors, where he averaged 5.5 points per game.

Waters can make an impact on the Spurs, and his 3-point shooting could come in handy when they need it. The Spurs have a lot of young depth, and that's a plus in a loaded Western Conference.

Spurs have building blocks of strong foundation

The Spurs have the pieces they need to succeed this season, and it all starts with Victor Wembanyama. A few weeks ago, the Spurs' star announced that he was cleared to return to the court after dealing with blood clots last season. Wembanyama had to miss the second half of last season because of the scare, but he should be back at full health by the time next season starts.

Wembanyama also knows how important this franchise is to him, and through just three years, he knows this is where he wants to spend the rest of his career.

“I know that not every player in the NBA has the same ambitions, but it’s obviously my dream to spend my entire career with a single franchise. Here. In San Antonio,” Wembanyama said via Maxime Aubin of L'Équipe on X.

With Wembanyama, the Spurs can also find success in the league, and they have a good chance right now with players such as De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Keldon Johnson. They also have young players such as Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, and if they pan out to be as good as advertised, the Spurs should be a team to look out for now and years to come.