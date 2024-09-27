San Antonio Spurs starting shooting guard Devin Vassell is expected to miss the start of the 2024-25 season after undergoing surgery for a stress reaction of the third metatarsal head in his right foot, the team announced on Friday. This injury forced Vassell to miss the final eight games of the 2023-24 season.

In addition to missing the start of the season, Vassell won't be re-evaluated again until November 1.

Vassell, 24, has been a key offensive weapon for the Spurs since being drafted 11th overall in 2020. Last season, he played in 68 total games, averaging 19.5 points and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. He finished 12th in the voting for Most Improved Player.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.