For the most part, the sports world is excited for the San Antonio Spurs after drafting Victor Wembanyama. Although San Antonio may not be ready to compete for a championship during the 2023-24 season, the future is bright. However, Skip Bayless is choosing to approach the new Wembanyama-Gregg Popovich player-coach duo with a pessimistic outlook.

“Gregg Popovich isn't going to like it that he's now the second biggest star in San Antonio. He will soon make it tough on Wemby, break the kid down so he (Pop) can take credit for building him back up. Hope Wemby doesn't go Kawhi on Pop and say, ‘Enough of this,'” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Bayless' take drew backlash on Twitter. The narrative that Popovich wants to be the “biggest star” in San Antonio is puzzling. This is the same coach who has managed various superstars over the years with the Spurs. Popovich simply wants to win, and was certainly excited about the Wembanyama pick.

“Pop is loved by all of South Texas, Sir. Pop is a very humble man,” one fan responded to Bayless on Twitter.

“San Antonio is a basketball town again,” another fan added about the Spurs.

“Yeah. Because, when asked about how he's won so many games, Pop has always said it was because of him and only him. He definitely has NEVER credited Tim Duncan for all of his success,” another fan responded.

In the end, this is what Skip Bayless does. He looks for controversial/unpopular opinions and expresses them either on social media or on TV. Only Bayless knows the truth of whether he's looking for attention or actually believes his takes, but this specific Spurs opinion is questionable to say the least.