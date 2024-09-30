It appears that San Antonio Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama has bulked up.

During the 2023-24 NBA season, his first in the NBA, Wembanyama was listed as weighing just 210 pounds.

With the Spurs less than a month away from opening their 2024-25 campaign, Wembanyama is said to be listed at 235 pounds, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.

At Wembanyama's height of 7-foor-3 (or 7-foot-4, per his profile on NBA.com), that 25-pound increase in his weight doesn't necessarily make him an Incredible Hulk on the court. However, that is still a significant mass addition for the former top pick at the 2023 NBA draft.

But what Victor Wembanyama lacked in heft in his rookie season, he made up for length, mobility, and incredible all-around talent.

Wembanyama won the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Award by a landslide and also came in second in the voting for the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, which was won by his countryman and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Last season, Wemby averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 71 games. He also swatted away 3.6 blocks and recorded 1.2 steals per contest.

It will be interesting to see how much more effective Wembanyama would be on the floor now that he's heftier. That doesn't necessarily mean a bad thing for Wemby. Some muscle should be able to help him whenever he opponents tries to bully him.

He will get his first test in the coming season versus the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 24 at American Airlines Center.

Fans, social media react to Victor Wembanyama's weight gain

Wembanyama's weight has garnered the attention of people on the internet, of course.

“I hope ppl realize he was never 210 they had him listed at Mets 92 somewhere between 235-240 so it’s finally accurate” said X user @Larrysmith60343.

“Those bean and cheese tacos will do that to ya 🙃,” posted @milesjuarez14.

“American food will fatten you up quick,” commented @MiscreantFreed.

“Your move, Chet. Your move,” chimed in @SirRobertBuford, who was referring to Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren.

From @DraftDeeper: “I’ve said multiple times Victor will develop physically and develop a post game. He’s determined to be the best in the world, and I think he knows that doesn’t happen without being able to utilize his size/length offensively around the basket. Year 2 looking promising.”