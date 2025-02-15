San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle called his shot for the dunk contest after winning MVP for the Rising Stars Game. The star rookie filled the stat sheet in Team C's 40-34 semifinal win over Team T and led his squad with eleven points in the final in the 25-14 victory over Team G. Castle was all over the floor in both games, which is a familiar sight for Spurs' fans.

And the 20-year-old was not short on confidence after his stellar night. Castle is also set to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest and made a bold statement during the postgame interview on winning the contest and two MVPs this weekend.

Stephon Castle put a target on his back for Saturday Night

The dunk contest will involve Castle, Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr., and two-time winner Mac McClung. McClung is the favorite heading into Saturday night, but Castle definitely has the tools to pull off the upset. Should the Spurs' star take care of business, he will have the chance to pull off an unprecedented trifecta. One thing that is certain is that Castle's quest is a positive reflection on this new format for this weekend.

The Rising Stars game involved three teams with seven rookies and sophomores and a fourth team with seven G Leaguers. Team C players earned $35,000 apiece for Friday's win and will face “Shaq's Ogs” in the All-Star game semifinals. That squad includes three of the greatest players of all time: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Like the Rising Stars Game, the All-Star Game will involve four teams. Each group will have eight players, and both rounds will be first to 40 points. The only difference was that the final was up to 25 points in the Rising Stars Game. If Friday night was any indication, Sunday will show that this new idea has successfully restored some of the competitiveness the most recent All-Star games have severely lacked.

Overall, Spurs' fans have to love the shine their rookie is getting this weekend. While everyone knows how talented Victor Wembanyama is, Castle has quietly put together a Rooke of the Year caliber season. The trio of Castle, Wembanyama, and the Spurs' newest addition, De'Aaron Fox, look poised to return this storied franchise to its rightful place in the NBA hierarchy. San Antonio has one trajectory over the next decade, and it's up.