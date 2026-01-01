The San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. He is currently considered day-to-day, as the team is evaluating the situation.

Wembanyama, who is 21 years old, hyperextended his knee in the Spurs' 134-132 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. As a result, Wembanyama has already been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Indiana Pacers.

“Victor Wembanyama will not play tomorrow against the Pacers after hyperextending his left knee last night. The Spurs are optimistic he won’t miss a handful of games and will be day-to-day moving forward.”

The good news is that the injury does not appear to be serious. Victor Wembanyama's MRI results came back clean, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. Although he will not play against the Pacers, Wright claims that the former 2023-24 Rookie of the Year will likely be questionable for the Spurs' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

“Victor Wembanyama's MRI today came back clean, no ligament damage. He didn't make the trip to Indianapolis so he can get more care here in San Antonio. He'll likely be listed questionable for Saturday against Portland, per source.”

Wembanyama has played in 31 of the Spurs' available 33 games so far this season. He's remained as consistent as ever, as the one-time All-Star is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds (career-high), and 2.9 blocks per game. Victor Wembanyama is also shooting 52.5% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, both of which are career-highs for the third-year center.