On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs pulled off a blockbuster trade to expedite their return to contending ways, acquiring De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a deal that didn't require them to give up their most valuable assets. Fox is an All-Star-caliber player who's in the middle of his prime, giving Victor Wembanyama his most talented teammate to date. The newly acquired star guard, however, wasn't yet available for San Antonio during their Monday night battle against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Regardless, this has only served to drum up more anticipation for Fox's debut with the Spurs, which could come as soon as Wednesday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs have already released photos of Fox donning the franchise's iconic black and silver threads, and with it comes the reveal of his new jersey number. With Stephon Castle already wearing the jersey number 5, Fox decided to change his number to “4” — honoring his wife in the process.

As per Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio, Fox will be wearing that jersey number since it's the same number that his wife Recee wore when she played for Texas Tech. It's a heartfelt gesture that should only strengthen not only Fox's ties with the San Antonio community (his wife grew up in San Antonio and attended Lady Bird Johnson High School before going through the homeschool route on her way to college hoops.

Fox may not be a member of the Spurs organization for a long time, but he sure is doing his part to make sure that he is already forming a bond with the community. Perhaps his wife's ties to the San Antonio area was another motivating factor behind his decision to single them out as a preferred trade destination.

De'Aaron Fox is set to elevate the Spurs even further

The Spurs are already on an upward trajectory, with Victor Wembanyama already being one of the most feared two-way players in the league. Wembanyama is only 21 years of age, and the Spurs are assembling around him a nice young core led by the likes of Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Jeremy Sochan.

It's such a boon for the Spurs that they were able to bring De'Aaron Fox in without parting ways with one of their most valuable young players, instead trading away Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Sidy Cissoko along with a plethora of draft assets (that aren't even the most valuable in their cupboard). Fox should then elevate the Spurs even further, and they could challenge for a top seed in the West as soon as next season.