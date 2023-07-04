There's a lot of attention on the NBA Summer League right now as the young guns take center stage with the hope of making enough of an impact to warrant a spot in their respective team's final roster. Well, it's about to get a whole lot crazier now that we have a date set for Victor Wembanyama's highly-anticipated debut for the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Spurs' current plan is for Wembanyama to make his Summer League debut on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. There have been a handful of noteworthy appearances in the Summer League so far, including No. 2 overall pick Brandon William's intriguing debut for the Hornets, but there's no denying that all eyes will be on Wemby when he finally plays his first game in a Spurs jersey.

It remains to be seen how much the 19-year-old phenom will play when he takes the court on Friday or if he will figure significantly in San Antonio's Summer League plans. Wembanyama is not nursing an injury — at least not that we know of — but he is coming off a full season with his former team, Metropolitans 92, where they just recently went on a deep playoff run.

It goes without saying that the Spurs will want to keep Victor Wembanyama as fresh (and injury-free) as possible for the new season. This could also be the reason why the 7-foot-5 big man opted to withdraw from the French national team ahead of the FIBA World Cup tournament in August.

Are you ready? I hope you are because we're about to get our first taste of Wemby in the NBA on Friday.