San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama may not be from Earth. The French international made yet another dazzling play on Wednesday night, showing off his vertical with a two-hand block against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

Wembanyama hasn't had a sophomore slump after a dominant Rookie of the Year campaign. The 7-foot-3, 235-pounder led the NBA with 3.9 blocks per game going into Wednesday's slate, a year after leading the league with 3.6 blocks per contest. He's also been impactful offensively and on the boards, averaging 18.9 points on 42.3% shooting with 10.3 rebounds.

Can “Wemby” be stopped?

Victor Wembanyama is still ascending with Spurs

Wembanyama is not only a unicorn on the court due to his skyscraper-like height, ability to bring the ball up, and defensive dominance, but he also has a tireless work ethic—so much so, in fact, that he's not impressed with some of his peers in that regard.

Wembanyama shared what he's observed about other NBA players so far, via Sports Illustrated.

“I think both in a good and bad way it's how truly the best in the game are. How in a good way some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night,” the 2024 Olympian said. “But others that I used to like and now I'm just like nah. I'm not sure that they deserve you know… they don't seem like they put as much work as I thought.”

“Some of the guys it was kind of, some of the guys I've been watching growing up, I'm not disappointed, but I'm like that's it? But some of them, I'm talking like KD, of course, you know I got to know Rudy Gobert more with the national team, I know their work ethic. I know how they view the game and it's really inspiring and I want to do the same. I want to do the same.”

Wembanyama's comment was spicy, but he's earned the right to talk some trash given his other-wordly abilities. With the 2023 No. 1 overall pick still developing, he's an easy bet to win multiple MVP awards as he tries to take San Antonio out of the Western Conference cellar.