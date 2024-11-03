San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama says his squad is facing new difficulties in his second year in the NBA. Wemby is noting that teams are taking San Antonio more seriously and throwing different defenses at them, per the San Antonio Express-News.

Wembanyama is undoubtedly the face of the Spurs franchise, and draws much attention from opposing teams in each game. San Antonio is 3-3 on the campaign after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday.

Something seems to be working for the Spurs, despite the new difficulties. San Antonio has won two games in a row.

Spurs are looking to improve in 2024-25

Wembanyama leads the Spurs in points and rebounds so far this season. He's averaging 18 points and 9.8 boards a game, for a Spurs team on the up-and-up. San Antonio had a woeful 2023-24 campaign, losing 60 regular season games.

The team made moves this offseason to help fix the problems. San Antonio added veteran point guard Chris Paul, who has immediately made a difference in Texas. Paul is leading the club in assists and steals, with more than eight assists a contest. That ball movement is clearly helping the Spurs offense.

The Spurs also added Harrison Barnes in the offseason. The former Golden State Warrior is pouring in close to 12 points a game. Wemby, Barnes and Paul are three of the team's top 5 scorers. The offseason moves seem to have helped shore up some help in the San Antonio offense.

No matter who else is running the floor with him, Spurs fans know the leader of this team is Wemby. The former no. 1 overall NBA Draft pick led the team last season in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. Wembanyama won the NBA Rookie of the Year award, after posting 21.4 points per game and 3.6 blocks.

This season, Wemby is struggling some with his shot. He's making just 43 percent of his attempts from the floor, while completing just 22 percent of his three-point shots. He is however posting multiple 5×5 games.

“It tells me I need to get my standards up when I don't get 5x5s because I am able to help my team in all those areas. It should be a consistent thing,” Wembanyama said, per ESPN. “As I have said before, it is something we must have, something I must have more often to help my team.”

The Spurs forward/center was the NBA's leader in blocks during the 2023-24 season. He was also named NBA All-Defensive First Team for his stifling play.

The Spurs will look to extend their winning streak to three games, when they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. That game starts at 10:30 Eastern.