Minnesota Timberwolves center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, shared a candid take on his French national teammate, San Antonio Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama, ahead of their matchup on Saturday night. Gobert expressed pride and admiration for the 20-year-old rising star, describing Wembanyama’s play as unpredictable and constantly evolving.

In an interview posted by the NBA on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gobert revealed he enjoys watching Wembanyama, especially given their long-standing connection. “Right now, I like to watch Victor,” Gobert said. Reflecting on their first meeting, he noted, “I met him when he was 13,” a testament to Wembanyama’s rapid development from a promising young player to one of the league's most talked-about talents.

Gobert elaborated on what makes Wembanyama special, saying, “I know that every time, every game he’s going to do something unique. I just love to watch him. Just makes me proud to see his evolution.” Gobert added that he fully supports Wembanyama’s growth in the league, noting, “I want to see him succeed, I want to see him do well. Always behind him, except when we face him.”

Rudy Gobert drops heartfelt admission on Victor Wembanyama ahead of Wolves-Spurs matchup

Wembanyama, who won Rookie of the Year honors last season, is having a solid sophomore campaign with averages of 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.2 blocks, and one steal per game. His defensive skills have drawn considerable attention, making him a contender for Defensive Player of the Year — an award Gobert has won multiple times.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first face-off of the season between the Timberwolves, who hold a 3-2 record, and the Spurs, currently at 2-3. Gobert and Wembanyama are set to provide an intriguing battle in the paint, with Gobert’s veteran experience contrasting Wembanyama’s dynamic versatility.

This game not only brings two teams in search of early-season momentum but also highlights the bond and respect shared between two French basketball stars on opposite sides of the court.