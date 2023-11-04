San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama has a higher ceiling than LeBron James, according to Rachel Nichols.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has gotten off to an electric start to his NBA career. Recently, Wembanyama scored his career high in a road win over the Phoenix Suns, dropping 38 points against his childhood idol Kevin Durant to improve the Spurs' record to 3-2 on the young 2023-24 season.

Wembanyama's epic performance drew the attention of pundits across the country, including Rachel Nichols, who dropped an eye-opening debate point during her appearance on FS1's Undisputed.

“Victor Wembanyama’s ceiling is higher than David Robinson, Shaq and LeBron’s,” said Nichols. “He can render that LeBron-MJ argument.”

To say that anyone's ceiling is higher than LeBron James is objectively a pretty tough point to sell, especially considering that, for all of the physical attributes he possesses, James has staked his claim as the greatest player of his generation (and quite possibly all time) because of his basketball IQ.

Still, if someone were to direct a lab scientist to construct the most optimal NBA player, the end result might look a lot like Victor Wembanyama. At 7'4″, there is not a defender on planet Earth who can block or even contest the rookie sensation's jumper. On the contrary, Wembanyama has never seen an opposing jump shot that he didn't think he could block.

With these skills intact, and considering the fact that the French phenom is still just 19 years old, it's certainly not hard to envision him staking a claim amongst the NBA greats when it's all said and done. Saying he has a higher ceiling than LeBron James, however, might be jumping the gun just a tad.