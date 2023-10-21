On Friday evening, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took on the Golden State Warriors in a bit of NBA preseason action. Wembanyama was selected first by the Spurs in this past NBA Draft, and he has already produced a slew of highlights in the preseason, which continued on Friday evening.

In one amazing sequence, Wembanyama blocked a jump shot from Warriors guard Klay Thompson and then casually dunked the ball on the other end.

WEMBY BLOCKS KLAY THEN GETS THE DUNK. 😳 pic.twitter.com/HkYsnl33M2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 21, 2023

That occurred as part of a string of highlights all within the span of a minute and a half.

Wemby did all this in 90 seconds 👽 pic.twitter.com/LwKec8Nc4j — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 21, 2023

He also blocked a perimeter jump shot attempt from Andrew Wiggins.

That's Wemby for ya lol pic.twitter.com/h88JJqLMFA — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) October 21, 2023

Essentially, all of the tools that made Victor Wembanyama the number one overall selection in 2023 were on full display in the first quarter Friday night.

At 7'4″, there is no defender on planet Earth that can even contest, let alone block, Wembanyama's jump shot, regardless of where he is on the floor. On the contrary, his enormous wingspan gives him the ability to do just that to opposing offenses on a regular basis.

Wembanyama also possesses quickness and agility that should not be possible for someone his size, with the ability to run fast breaks and capitalize on transition opportunities with consistency.

While it's important to remember that this is the preseason and results here aren't necessarily indicative of what's to come, it's hard to imagine Wembanyama getting off to a better start to his Spurs career than he has so far.

The Spurs will tip things off for real on October 25 against the Dallas Mavericks.