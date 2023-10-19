Gregg Popovich knows his San Antonio Spurs players better than anyone else. Most fans would raise eyebrows when Pop makes a certain roster shakeup or change in the rotation. But, all they could ever do was trust in his insanely good IQ. Victor Wembanyama learned this through their NBA Preseason games and has started to vouch for these changes. The most notable of which revolved around Jeremy Sochan.

Jeremy Sochan is looking to be the Spurs' starting point guard for the foreseeable future. This move from Gregg Popovich seemed out of the blue but he has been rolling with it through the NBA Preseason. Victor Wembanyama, on the other hand, pointed out how this might be a big move as they aim for title contention, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“I think the way he's going to keep developing is going to be scary,” the Spurs star said about the rotation change.

So far, Sochan has been thriving in the starting role. On a limited 21 minutes of playing time, the Spurs guard notched six points. His performance also saw him create four assists for his team against Southwest division rivals Houston Rockets. He rounded it out by finishing possessions with six rebounds.

There is a lot to develop in Sochan's game before he ends up being an elite threat in the league. But, this is the reason why Pop extended with the team. Helping them through their developmental stages allows him to oversee their rapid growth. Will this decision pay dividends early?