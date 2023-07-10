San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was not going to be held back Sunday, as he made sure he'd come away with a performance much more aligned to his star power than the one he put up in his Summer League debut.

Although the Spurs fell prey to the Portland Trail Blazers to the tune of an 85-80 score, it's Victor Wembanyama and what he showed on the floor which arguably will be best remembered about the contest. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft sizzled with 27 points to go with 12 rebounds to become the first player in six years to pull off a 25-10 game in a Summer League contest.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Victor Wembanyama finished his night with 27 points and 12 boards. He's the only Spurs player with a Summer League game of 25 points & 10 rebounds since at least 2017.”

Victor Wembanyama gave Spurs fans quite a trailer for the movie that was to come in that game against the Trail Blazers. He connected on nine of his 14 attempts from the field and also hit two of four tries from deep. Wembanyama impressed as well with his ability to draw fouls, going 7-for-12 from the charity stripe. He added three blocks and a steal in 27 minutes of action.

That's a great rebound for Wembanyama, who got naysayers dancing all over his silent Summer League debut in a loss to Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in which he garnered just nine points on a salty 2-for-13 shooting from the floor. He did have five blocks in that game, giving him eight thus far in the Summer League.