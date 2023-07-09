The San Antonio Spurs got a player who is by all accounts a generational talent with the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama. The revolutionary French big man has the size and skills to become a player unlike any fans have seen in NBA history.

Despite the expectations, Wembanyama received mixed reviews after his 2023 NBA Summer League debut. Following the game, the French native revealed a weakness of his that should have opposing NBA coaches salivating.

Running up and down the court and chasing smaller players proved to be a challenging ordeal for the 19-year-old rookie phenom.

“I think there is a lot of conditioning to do to play in an 82-game season,” Wembanyama said according to the San Antonio Express-News. “We run a lot. It is really exhausting. Even though the game was 40 minutes tonight when I came out, I was always like tired and exhausted, so I think there is a lot of conditioning to do.”

The Spurs beat Charlotte in their Summer League opener by a score of 76-68. Wembanyama had a stat sheet-stuffing debut with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists. He shot just one-for-six on three-point attempts.

For fans expecting the 7-foot-5 human tower to be a LeBron James clone right off the bat, disappointment ensued.

After the game, NBA legend Jerry ‘The Logo' West surprisingly compared Wembanyama to 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics for his impact on the game and overall court presence.

“You rarely see someone that combines his brain and his ability. Just watching him play, it's an easy game for him to play. Very easy. Never looked like he's really working, and if you watched the really great players, they don't look like they're working hard. They're always in the right place, the right time,” West said of Wembanyama and his debut.

“I think when he comes in to the league, I think he'll be more of a defender. If you watch him defensively, he ruins games. He reminds me a little bit of a bigger Bill Russell, with a big reach, coming from everywhere–blindsides. Any offensive player is gonna have to be really cautious about where he is because he's gonna mess up some offenses, that's for sure.”

The Spurs are scheduled to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Two of the Summer League season Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.