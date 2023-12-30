How will Gregg Popovich's Spurs treat Victor Wembanyama?

A lot of precautions have been taken to ensure that Victor Wembanyama thrives in the NBA without many injuries. Long before he even got drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, the tall French prodigy was doing exercises. Different sorts of physical therapy are also a staple before and after games. Gregg Popovich and his team are still going to do all of that alongside some more precautions. It might even shed more light on the rookie's absence in their loss against the Jerami Grant-led Portland Trail Blazers.

Gregg Popovich will mandate Victor Wembanyama to be on a minutes restriction. The Spurs rookie will also not be able to play in back-to-back games for the sake of his injury recovery. This will kick in immediately until a couple of weeks. An MRI would be the next step. This is to re-evaluate whether they shift to a more stringent or relaxed approach, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

There is not much the Spurs are fighting for this season after getting their 26th loss from Jerami Grant and the Blazers. It might just be the most proper move to save their franchise cornerstone from further harm.

So far, Wemby is one of the leading players in the Rookie of the Year award race. He has competition against Chet Holmgren and Jaime Jaquez Jr. But, his average of 18.8 points on a 44% clip from all three levels of scoring is but flashes of the greatness to come. Match this up with 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 deflections, and over a steal per game and the Spurs have a future to be optimistic about.