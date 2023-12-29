Victor Wembanyama did not enjoy Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But don't ask Victor Wembanyama to go back there. The San Antonio Spurs rookie was candid when asked to share his feelings about Sin City, which he experienced for the first time during Summer league play in July.

“On earth, it’s probably the closest thing to a dystopia,” Wembanyama said, per Action Network's Evan Abrams. “I'm not the biggest fan of Vegas.”



Although there are obviously lurid and flashy cities all across the globe, seeing Las Vegas for the first time could be jarring for a 19-year-old who just moved to America. Though, this reaction is not all that shocking for those who have closely listened to the French center speak in interviews.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is a one-of-a-kind

Wembanyama is soft-spoken and is fairly low key in the public eye. Well, as low key as a historically-touted 7-foot-4 talent can be. His Slender Man Halloween costume is arguably the flashiest he has acted off the basketball court. He truly embodies the Spurs Way.

Though, a humble star tends not to draw as much attention when the team is in last place. San Antonio is 5-25 with no discernible path to the NBA Play-In Tournament lying ahead. Defense is porous, ball security is unreliable and the patience of head coach Gregg Popovich appears to be running out. Actually, this version of the Spurs would be right at home in a dystopian basketball recreation league.

Victor Wembanyama is the savior fans need to end the desolation in the Frost Bank Center. He just dominated the Portland Trail Blazers with 30 points and seven blocks in Thursday's 118-105 win and is averaging 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.3 steals in his first NBA season.

He is a must-see attraction, not unlike Las Vegas. Unfortunately, though, until the Spurs start winning more consistently, watching Wembanyama play is probably going to leave fans with the same bittersweet feeling one can get from a night on the strip.