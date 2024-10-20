It's pretty easy for fans to be in awe of NBA players. They're massive and some of the most athletic people on the planet doing things very few others can. But for NBA players to awe other players and, in particular, a future Hall of Famer like Chris Paul, that's something really only San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama can do.

Wembanyama, at 7 feet, 3 inches, is bigger than most other players — he is among the three tallest active NBA players — but he has maintained incredible skill, which makes some of the things he does especially jaw-dropping.

Paul, who joined the Spurs during the summer, has been around the league for a long time and played against and with some of the game's best. But even he couldn't believe what he saw from Wembanyama during a recent practice, as described by ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

“[Paul had] watched Wembanyama gather a pass in transition a couple of feet behind the 3-point line,” Wright wrote, “only to take a step with one foot, while the other never came back down to the floor.

“‘Oh, s—!' Paul said.

“Wembanyama had just drilled a running one-legged 3-pointer, almost Dirk Nowitzki style.”

Veteran wing Harrison Barnes, who was traded to San Antonio over the offseason, was defending Wembanyama — or trying to — at the time, Wright wrote.

“It's not the first time I've seen him do that,” Barnes said, via Wright. “He hasn't missed it yet.”

Spurs enter 2024-25 NBA season with Chris Paul-Victor Wembanyama duo

When Chris Paul signed with the Spurs early in the summer, it became clear how special things could be in San Antonio. While the Spurs are certainly not expected to win a title, another Wembanyama-sized step in the right direction is expected, especially with Paul running the offense.

As one of the NBA's most experienced and oldest players, Paul will likely serve as an unofficial coach on the court for a team that lacked veterans during a 22-60 season last year. Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time and has routinely elevated talented and athletic big men he has played alongside, most notably DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin as part of the ‘Lob City' Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season, despite Tre Jones' best efforts, the absence of a true, high-level starting point guard was evident in San Antonio. As long as Paul's health complies — he has played at least 58 games every season dating back to 2010 — that should no longer be an issue.

Wembanyama will certainly benefit from someone with the court vision of Paul, who has averaged no less than 7.7 assists per 36 minutes every season of his career. A year ago, only Jones surpassed that mark.

The Spurs are set to open their season on Thursday vs. the Dallas Mavericks.