The play that San Antonio Spurs fans have been anticipating all offseason finally happened on Wednesday. During the Spurs' preseason game against the Orlando Magic, new point guard Chris Paul set up Victor Wembanyama with a perfect alley-oop pass for the slam dunk.

During the play, Chris Paul drove baseline and found Victor Wembanyama cutting down the middle for the alley-oop slam. The fans in the arena went crazy after the play with the Spurs social media account stating that it's only the first of many to come.

When the Spurs added Paul in the offseason as a free agent, this was the expectation, that he would be able to consistently get the ball to Wembanyama and get him easy scoring opportunities. The French sensation did not have a point guard of that caliber of playmaking during his rookie season.

Having Paul alongside Wembanyama will certainly help with his development. Although Paul is in the twilight of his NBA career, he is still an effective point guard and playmaker. He became an unrestricted free agent when the Golden State Warriors opted not to guarantee his contract for this season. The future Hall of Famer then opted to sign with the Spurs.

Paul appeared in 58 games with the Warriors last year, including 18 starts at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wembanyama, on the other hand, was the NBA's Rookie of the Year. The No. 1 overall pick started all 71 games he appeared in with the Spurs at a little over 29 minutes per game. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and a league-leading 3.6 blocked shots. He shot 46.5 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from the three-point line and 79.6 percent from the free-throw line.