When the San Antonio Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox just before the deadline, the move came with the expectation that they'll grant him a contract extension by next summer. The 2023 All-Star confirmed that's what he's anticipating.

“I would hope so,” Fox answered when asked if he'd like a new deal before the one he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2021 expires.

Fox's Spurs career has spanned just 17 games thus far. Bothered by an injury to the pinky on his shooting hand that was sustained in the preseason, he underwent surgery in mid March after Victor Wembanyama had already been shut down for the year.

“During that time we wanted to make a push, but unforeseen circumstances happened,” the 27-year-old guard continued about San Antonio's postseason aspirations.

“Things happen in this league all the time. You always have to you expect the unexpected. So, we decided to have surgery and not wait till after the season, which is great because me and Vic should be cleared around the same time so we'd be able to get together during the summer and be able to work with each other.”

De'Aaron Fox looks forward to future with Spurs

In addition to being under contract for only one more season, Fox is also the least tenured member of what's considered the Spurs core. Still, he makes no bones about fully ingratiating himself into the team's plans.

Spurs end-of-the-year interviews As De'Aaron Fox recovers next 2 months from surgery on a broken pinky bone in shooting hand, asked him about getting a #Spurs off-season to work w/#VictorWembanyama "We want to be the best pick and roll combo in the league"⬇️#GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/ZNP34cFaAL — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“With this group, just being able to go into the off season on a strong note and knowing that we have some things to build for towards the future and we want to get together as much as possible and start working on those things,” Fox continued. “Obviously, we want everybody to be fully healthy when we do it.”

Fox stressed the Spurs being whole. Versatile Jeremy Sochan missed the month of April while the squad's third leading scorer Devin Vassell missed the last week. Include Ro0kie of the Year Stephon Castle and 2019 first round draft pick Keldon Johnson, and the Spurs have the makings of a solid nucleus.

“Definitely excited. Like I said, wanting everybody to be healthy and being able to get the core group of guys together is definitely a big thing for me,” Fox added regarding off-season workouts. “These guys are young, but I feel like, and the organization feels like, guys are ready to win. If you can open up that window for as long as you possibly can, that's always the goal.”

Along with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and veteran Harrison Barnes, Fox helped the Spurs to 12 more wins than the season before.

“It's funny, I actually asked C.P. (Chris Paul) if this was the first year that he was ever a free agent and, yeah, that was the first time he ever walked into free agency. I haven't yet and I really don't know if I plan on doing it,” the New Orleans, Louisiana native and Houston, Texas resident admitted.

“I'm excited about what we're trying to build here.”

That much is obvious.