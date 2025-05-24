When the San Antonio Spurs took Jeremy Sochan with the ninth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, they saw his versatility as perhaps his biggest strength. They leaned on it through his first two seasons, maybe to Sochan's detriment. Heading into this season, though, the former Baylor Bear has a better idea of the role San Antonio wants him to fill.

“I think I have a better view.” Sochan said. “It's tough because, to be honest, the last two years, it was all over the place. That's not the easiest thing for me personally.”

It's a noteworthy statement considering Sochan, because of injuries, played in just 54 of the team's 82 games this season. He took part in 74 last season and made the Rising Stars Challenge his freshman and sophomore NBA seasons.

“It's not easy. Sometimes it wasn't comfortable, but I think that's how you adapt,” Sochan added.

Now 22 years old, he's again playing the position he's used to. While he manned the forward spot through most of his rookie year, the Spurs coaching staff moved him to point guard to start Victor Wembanyama's rookie campaign.

That experiment, as former Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called it, didn't last very long. Over these last two seasons, Sochan also played some at backup center as well.

Jeremy Sochan appears to be settling into role with Spurs

With Chris Paul on board this past season, Sochan didn't have to man the point. Because of rotational realities plus injuries, the Spurs tried to play him at the ‘five' when Wemby would go to the bench before eventually sustaining a season ending injury.

The Spurs eventually scrapped that in favor of smaller lineups, which frequently included Sochan at what's traditionally been the power forward spot.

“One thing I've realized is, if you're consistent with the energy you put in the 50/50s – the things that don't really show up in in stats – that's what gets you going. That's what helps with the stats,” Sochan shared.

“That's how you get easy points, easy rebounds, steals, or whatever it is. It's just working hard, being relentless and just really kinda respecting and obeying the basketball gods. So that's what I kinda learned, and you hopefully, this is funny 'cause the last two years have been like that, so we'll see.”

Sochan averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. They're numbers that match what he did in each of this first two years. It's on defense, though, that Sochan's 6-foot-8 frame has really come into focus.

“As a healthy team, I can see myself and I know my role,” Sochan continued. “This season and this summer, there's going to be changes; there's going to be different things that happen. For me, it's just constant improvement, working on my game, proving myself. I have an opportunity in EuroBasket and in the open gym and training camp. That's the cycle that we're in.”

San Antonio believes the former Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year can grow into one of their better defenders. It's quite the expectation given Wembanyama's presence and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle's abilities on that end of the floor.

“Super motivated. I'm going to get after it this summer,” Sochan revealed.

Having a specific goal to shoot for should aid that work.