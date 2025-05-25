With Chris Paul in the news for attending a former teammate's MVP trophy presentation, his current San Antonio Spurs teammates (still technically) are hoping they don't become his former teammates this offseason. A 40-year-old point guard, Paul is weighing retirement. If he does return, there's no guarantee it will be with the Silver and Black.

During this past season, CP3 brought up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom he teamed with for a season in 2019, somewhat frequently in the context of playing for the young Spurs. It's probably not a stretch to think that SGA's view about Paul is similar to that of Harrison Barnes'.

“Chris is probably one of my favorite teammates that I've ever had at any level,” the Spurs forward told ClutchPoints.

“I've been leading that campaign since, like, game two,” Barnes added. “I think not only his passion; competing against him for a number of years where I hated competing against him, but being his teammate I think we've been able to develop a unique bond.”

When broached with whether he'd like to see Paul back, Victor Wembanyama kept it simple.

“Of course.”

It's a theme common among the Spurs as Paul enters the summer, with most NBA contracts officially set to expire on June 30.

Spurs players clear on desire to bring back Chris Paul

Spurs swing man Devin Vassell ranks as the second longest tenured Spur. He's still just 24 years old.

“The impact that he's had has been huge,” the Spurs 2020 first round pick said of Paul. “He's always talking to us and making sure that we're understanding the game, whether it's somebody messed up on defense or whatever the case may be. He'll point it out to you and you'll understand why he's a winner and why he's won so much in different organizations.”

“He just brings that and instills that into everybody,” Vassell added.

Like Paul, Barnes added a veteran presence for a San Antonio squad that won 12 more games than the previous year.

“We know we can be better. I think whether it was young guys, like Steph [Stephon Castle] buying in, whether it was guys like Chris who constantly used his voice on every timeout, flight, practice, game, I thought it was just a good mix,” the 32-year-old forward revealed to ClutchPoints.

Vassell says it's a mix that worked because of those constant Chris Paul messages.

“Some of the things that he's taught us and talked about, and that we've taken away and learned from, I know I'll hold onto it for as long as I'm playing.”

Vassell, Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson form the Spurs young nucleus around Wemby. Though Barnes is a bit older, he shares the common thought regarding the future Hall-of-Famer.

“I think he has so much to give the game still as a player and I'm hopeful that he can continue in that capacity for another year,” the former North Carolina star continued about Paul.

“Obviously, he's gotta consult with his family and he's gonna have a lot of people going for his services whether on or off the court. But I hope he comes back another year.”