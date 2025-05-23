San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is known for his stellar play on the basketball court. He is a surefire future Hall of Famer and arguably the best point guard since he entered the NBA in 2005. He is still playing well, entering his 20th season. However, now, he's expanding his brand off the court even more and preparing for life after basketball.

To pursue those other interests, Chris and his brother, CJ, launched a new media company called Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment, per Boardoom. The company will focus on creating documentaries, scripted series, podcasts, and live events. The venture is a partnership with Connor Schell's Words + Pictures studio, which holds a minority stake in ownership and has a first-look deal.

Chris holds a majority ownership stake in the company and is its key brand face. CJ is the president, and then Jacqueline Taylor will join the company as the leader in development and operations.

Paul's accolades on the basketball court speak for themselves. He is a 12-time All-Star, a nine-time All-Defensive team pick, and an 11-time All-NBA selection. The one thing that Paul is missing is an NBA Championship, but that does not diminish his legacy as one of the best point guards ever to play the game.

At 40 years old, Paul's style of play gives him more longevity because he has never relied solely on his athleticism. He may play in the NBA for at least two more years.

This is the latest venture for Chris Paul off the court after he is already a best-selling author, a high-profile philanthropist, and more of an advocate for social issues. Sticking his toe in the entertainment space is the logical next step.

Establishing production companies has become the new trend for NBA stars. LeBron James has the most well-known, establishing SpringHill Company with Maverick Carter. Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, and Carmelo Anthony all have their own production companies, and it's fair to expect even more NBA stars to follow suit and get more involved in the entertainment industry.