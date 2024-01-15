Victor Wembanyama will be in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend.

It's not yet known whether Victor Wembanyama will play in this year's NBA All-Star Game, but the San Antonio Spurs star rookie will be on the court for All-Star Saturday.

Wembanyama will be part of a three-man Spurs team competing in the Kia Skills Challenge during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis next month, per Shams Charania.

The other two Spurs players have yet to be announced, but Wembanyama will lead a San Antonio contingent and will no doubt want to show out on the national stage. No other participants have been announced for the three-team event.

Wembanyama has lived up to the hype so far in his inaugural NBA season. The 20-year-old averages 19.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while also leading the league with 3.1 blocks per game.

Wembanyama has been one of the few bright spots on another struggling Spurs team. San Antonio is in the Western Conference basement with its 7-31 record though it did manage to win consecutive games for the second time this season last week.

What is the Kia Skills Challenge?

For the third year in a row, the NBA is using a team format for the Kia Skills Challenge. Originally a solo competition featuring only guards, frontcourt players were included starting in 2016 before the league moved to a three-man team format in 2022.

The trios compete in three rounds consisting of an obstacle course along with passing and shooting challenges. Teams are awarded points based on each round, with the highest-scoring team coming out victorious in the end. A half-court shootout serves as the tiebreaker.

The competition will kick off All-Star Saturday with the 3-point contest and dunk contest following it.

The Spurs have yet to send a trio to the competition but do have a former winner in the solo version via Tony Parker's victory in 2012. Victor Wembanyama and crew will try to capture the trophy and put on a show for the Indy crowd.

Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz won last year's skills challenge.