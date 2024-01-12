The Spurs Victor Wembanyama is on a tear, and his team needs to help turn that into wins.

The new year has marked a new beginning of sorts for the San Antonio Spurs. That Victor Wembanyama is on a tear is the driving factor but there are several reasons as to why the Silver and Black are playing their best ball of the season.

“We've just been playing better. It feels like, to me, we're starting to get on the right track, starting to play together as a team, starting to be connected on the offensive end, on the defensive end,” Spurs second-leading scorer Devin Vassell said.

The Spurs last four games

Yes, the Spurs are only 1-3 in their last four but considering their 6-30 record on the season, all is relative.

“We've felt that recently. It's just starting to click a little more. We had two really close games leading into this that we felt were in our hands and we let them slip away. We had the Bucks on the ropes and they hit a couple of shots down the stretch and then clawed our way back with the Cavs and had two looks at the end,” point guard Tre Jones said.

Following a 33-point blowout to the Boston Celtics on New Year's Eve, the Spurs' first game of 2024 saw an eight-point loss in Memphis in which they hung around until the end. A thrilling 125-121 effort vs. the Milwaukee Bucks then led to a 117-115 loss in Cleveland before this past Wednesday's win. It's a stretch that's come in the midst of a run that's seen Wemby score 20 or more points in five straight games and record a triple-double in another.

“We feel like we're playing better and better. Like Dev said, we're gelling more,” Jones continued in pointing out specifics of the 130-108 victory against the Detroit Pistons.”They're without their best player (Cade Cunningham) but this was our third day in Detroit so we could've came out real flat and no energy and whatnot, but we came out and took care of business.”

Tre Jones as starting point guard

The Spurs' improved offensive and defensive flow can also be traced to Tre Jones' insertion into the starting lineup.

“It's huge. He's looking all the time as soon as he gets the ball on the fast break. I know when I'm sprinting he's going to find me. He finds Vic,” Vassell said. “A true point guard and when stuff is breaking down, he's going to get to his floater. He's going to get to the basket. I've said it over and over. I love playing with Tre. And then, he brings that defensive intensity. I see him back there too.”

After starting 65 of the 68 games he played in 2022-2023, the former Duke Blue Devil didn't get his first start this season until last week's Bucks game.

“It always feels good being able to get a start with the team. Growing up, it was always a dream of mine to be in this position. Never take anything for granted,” Jones revealed. “I'm just extremely blessed and grateful to be in this position. All the hard work I've put in, just to have it lead me to this point.”

With the Spurs playing well and with Jones back in his “new” role, the team has a solid chance to go on a decent run. San Antonio's next three games come against opponents with losing records.

“I continue to pride myself on being a leader for us on the court, try to be an extension of coach on the court as well. You know, try to get everybody in their spots that they need to be, get them the ball,” the fourth-year guard said. “Help make their lives easier on the offensive end and then, defensively, try to set the tone for us as well.”

The Spurs host the 8-27 Charlotte Hornets on Friday.