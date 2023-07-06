Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero have all been talented first overall picks through the years, but Victor Wembanyama is a whole different animal. The most hyped up basketball prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003, Wembanyama is ready to change the trajectory of the San Antonio Spurs franchise forever.

While he did not play in the California Classic Summer League hosted by the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, this year's top pick will be joining the Spurs in Las Vegas for the NBA's official Summer League. In fact, San Antonio has gone ahead and added him to their roster ahead of their opening Summer League game on Friday, per team release.

Listed at 7'3″ and 225 lbs, Wembamyama is set to make his debut in a Spurs' uniform on Friday, July 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET. against the Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller, the second overall pick from this year's draft.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Spurs listing Wembanyama on their roster for Summer League is the fact that he is labeled as a forward. It truly does seem like San Antonio will move him around on the floor and put him in various rotations, some of which could see him playing the power forward position while Zach Collins is the team's true center.

With Day 1 of Las Vegas Summer League set to begin on Friday, the league announced on Wednesday that tickets for Victor Wembanyama's debut are already sold out! Everyone wants to see Wembanyama play and over 19,000 people will be in attendance to welcome the young French phenom to the NBA in Las Vegas.