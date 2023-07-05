Las Vegas NBA Summer League hasn’t even started yet for the San Antonio Spurs, but the hype is fully formed. And if you were hoping to get a glimpse of No. 1 overall 2023 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama at his Spurs Summer League debut, that’s probably not going to happen.

NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted on Wednesday that, “The NBA says tickets for Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs debut Friday night in Las Vegas have sold out.” That game will pit Wembanyama against the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, former Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller, and the Charlotte Hornets.

This is one of the most highly-anticipated professional debuts in years. Webanyama is a 7-foot-5 Frenchman who plays like Kevin Durant. A player that size with guard skills is leading many to think he will dominate at the NBA level. This first chance to see him in action against (near) NBA-level competition is exciting.

The Victor Wembanyama at his Spurs Summer League debut is reminiscent of some of the other massive Vegas Summer League introductions. In 2019, Zion Williamson scored eight points against the New York Knicks and added some thunderous dunks to his highlight reel. And in 2003, LeBron James took on the Orlando Magic and put up 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

For all those who can’t get in the building to see Wemby’s first professional action but still want to check out the spectacle, don't fear. The game will be on national TV. Look for Webanyama vs. Miller I (aka Spurs vs. Hornets) at 9 pm ET on ESPN.