The San Antonio Spurs knocked off the Houston Rockets 126-122 on Friday night to earn their first win of the season. The victory also marked the first win of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama's career. He had one simple thing to say after earning the win.

“Good win yesterday. The first of many #GoSpursGo”

Wembanyama certainly did his part for the Spurs. He had 21 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in the win. Not bad for his second career game.

Spurs fans have to be joining Wemby in imagining just how many wins they'll rack up together. Yes, Wembanyama is the face of the franchise, but the Spurs have put together solid talent around him. A front court of Wemby flanked by Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan is oozing with defensive potential, while Devin Vassel and Keldon Johnson are both capable of big nights out of the backcourt.

The team isn't just loaded with potential, they're also incredibly young. Doug McDermott is 32 and Cedi Osman is 28 – but after that Collins is the old man on the roster at 25 years old. Assuming continued internal development, which is incredibly reasonable given the way the Spurs have run their organization over the last 25 years or so, it's likely that San Antonio fans have a lot more wins coming to them shortly.

But it all starts with Wembanyama. After a decent first game, he showed more of what he is really capable of against Houston. His combination of perimeter skills, defensive instincts, and sheer size make him a one-of-a-kind player. The kind that will lead his time to many more wins over the coming years.